BidaskClub Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novanta has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

