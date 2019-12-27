BidaskClub Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,836,000 after purchasing an additional 417,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,099,000 after buying an additional 379,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 367,089 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.