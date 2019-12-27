BidaskClub Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Buy

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $709.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $910,410.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,843,665.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,487 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,500 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

