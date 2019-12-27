BidaskClub Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $257,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

