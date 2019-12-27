BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Buy”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.