BidaskClub Upgrades Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) to “Hold”

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Secoo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Secoo alerts:

Shares of Secoo stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Secoo has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 8.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.