Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BH.A opened at $585.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.87. Biglari has a 52 week low of $409.10 and a 52 week high of $817.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

