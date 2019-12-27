BigUp Hits Market Cap of $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

