BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDSI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $514,538.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,557.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

