BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Receives $3.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOS shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,777. BioScrip has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. On average, analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

