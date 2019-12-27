BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given $90.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. On average, research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.