BitCoen (BEN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $41,338.00 and $802.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.02566197 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

