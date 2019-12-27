Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.83 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7,273.00 on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Bitlish and Bitsane. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $131.83 billion and $24.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.02772247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00546782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,125,400 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, OEX, Instant Bitex, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Bibox, Kryptono, BitBay, B2BX, Allcoin, DragonEX, ABCC, Exmo, Bithumb, CoinTiger, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, itBit, OOOBTC, LakeBTC, Simex, C2CX, Poloniex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, xBTCe, Cryptonex, Trade By Trade, HADAX, FCoin, RightBTC, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Gemini, CoinEx, YoBit, LBank, BigONE, BitMart, Coinbe, CoinEgg, GOPAX, MBAex, Coinone, Livecoin, Zaif, Gate.io, CoinsBank, ChaoEX, IDAX, Iquant, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, Binance, Liquid, Kraken, Coincheck, BitMEX, Bitlish, Coinroom, EXX, CoinBene, BTCBOX, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, Exrates, DOBI trade, Tidex, QuadrigaCX, BCEX, InfinityCoin Exchange, CPDAX, Paribu, Mercatox, LocalTrade, LATOKEN, Bitbank, Vebitcoin, Korbit, BtcTrade.im, UEX, Ovis, IDCM, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Covesting, Upbit, Bitinka, bitFlyer, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bitstamp and BitForex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.