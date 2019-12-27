BitTorrent Market Cap Hits $57.65 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $57.65 million and approximately $77.20 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

