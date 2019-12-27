Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.93

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.00. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 20,987 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 28.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the second quarter valued at $375,000.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

