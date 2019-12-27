BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,717.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,717 ($22.59) and last traded at GBX 1,716 ($22.57), with a volume of 24828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,668.15 ($21.94).

The company has a market capitalization of $821.62 million and a P/E ratio of -24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,547.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is -0.44%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.