Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. 12,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

