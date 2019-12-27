Bonpay (BON) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bonpay has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $74,110.00 and approximately $1,568.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

