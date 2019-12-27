Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,370. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.