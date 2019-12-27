Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $52.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $157,099.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,395 shares of company stock worth $868,410. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,745. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.08. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

