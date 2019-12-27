BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $489.04

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.04 and traded as low as $487.70. BP shares last traded at $487.70, with a volume of 6,020,955 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.60) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price objective on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.31 ($8.09).

Get BP alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 510.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders acquired a total of 188 shares of company stock worth $93,042 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.