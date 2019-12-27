Brokerages Anticipate Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 182,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.