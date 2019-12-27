Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,600 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

