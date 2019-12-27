Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

KDMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kadmon by 143.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 320,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $649.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

