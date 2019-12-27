Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE NXRT opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.