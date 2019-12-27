Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE NXRT opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.