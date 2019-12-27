Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post $72.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.01 million to $74.92 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.64 million to $191.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.83 million, with estimates ranging from $238.41 million to $241.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 74,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

