Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.25. PBF Energy reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 80,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.