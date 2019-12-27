Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock worth $312,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 244,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 102,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $927.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

