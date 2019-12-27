Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,001,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,297 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,384. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

