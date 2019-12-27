Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 557.33

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.33 ($7.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 609 ($8.01) to GBX 604 ($7.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 608.20 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.60 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607.80 ($8.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.