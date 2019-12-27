Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $25.40

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

