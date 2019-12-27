Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $43.00

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 19,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

