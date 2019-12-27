Brokerages Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Target Price at $50.33

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

