Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target at $2.81

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

HIMX stock remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 203,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,733. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.24. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

