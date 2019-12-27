Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $15.50

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have commented on MERC shares. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

