Brokerages Set Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Target Price at $119.53

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TIF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 399,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,186. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $134.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,780,000 after buying an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,031,000 after buying an additional 1,652,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after buying an additional 214,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

