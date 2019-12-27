Brokerages Set Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $233.25

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $273.95. The company had a trading volume of 592,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,193. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $1,490,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,771,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,274,408 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

