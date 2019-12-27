Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $203,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,148 shares of company stock worth $10,622,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brooks Automation by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares in the last quarter.

BRKS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

