Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CNI opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

