Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce sales of $293.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.70 million to $294.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $224.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.60 million.

CMD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 3,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $93.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

