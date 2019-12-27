Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.09

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.09 and last traded at C$35.05, with a volume of 31854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$484.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Corp will post 1.8157963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,283.85.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.