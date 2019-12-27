Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $305.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,840 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

