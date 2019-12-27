Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the November 28th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 48.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $25.78 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

