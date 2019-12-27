Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter valued at $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter valued at $208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 130,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

