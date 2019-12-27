Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

