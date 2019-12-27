Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 68698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

