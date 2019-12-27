CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in December

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,221. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 204.91% and a negative net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.