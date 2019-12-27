Ccore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ccore has a market cap of $10,748.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

