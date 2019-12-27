Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Several research firms recently commented on CNTG. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

