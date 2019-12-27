Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the November 28th total of 620,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CENTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 7,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

